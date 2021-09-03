Under direct supervision, the Research Assistant I position is part of a multidisciplinary team studying epigenetics, chromatin structure, and gene expression.
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Sat, 04 Sep 2021 00:00:30 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I – Gene Expression Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
Under direct supervision, the Research Assistant I position is part of a multidisciplinary team studying epigenetics, chromatin structure, and gene expression.