Scientist, Molecular Biology & Antibody Engineering – Antibody Design Labs – San Diego, CA

September 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Molecular Biology & Antibody Engineering – Antibody Design Labs – San Diego, CA

Develop, implement research plans and manage workflows and activities across the company. Manage service activities as contract research organizations (CRO),… $40 – $60 an hour
From Indeed – Sun, 05 Sep 2021 18:10:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate/Research Associate, In Vivo Pharmacology – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

June 10, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/Research Associate, In Vivo Pharmacology – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Degree in Cell Biology, Immunology or other related fields with minimum 2 years of laboratory experience in an academic, biotechnology, or pharmaceutical…From Indeed – Wed, 10 Jun 2020 22:40:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]