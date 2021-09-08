Specifically, this individual will lead electrowetting technology development projects from conception to implementation. Desired: Understanding of ISO/GMP.
From Indeed – Thu, 09 Sep 2021 04:50:49 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Staff Scientist, Electrowetting tech Development – GenMark Diagnostics – Carlsbad, CA
Specifically, this individual will lead electrowetting technology development projects from conception to implementation. Desired: Understanding of ISO/GMP.