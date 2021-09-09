Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The individual is responsible for a variety of high-complexity, clinical laboratory testing in the area of.
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Thu, 09 Sep 2021 21:32:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate, Formulation Development – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Formulation Development – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

LATITUDE utilizes extensive experience and proprietary technologies to solve issues of drug insolubility, instability, poor absorption and other drug… $39,000 – $47,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Mon, 30 Aug 2021 19:17:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]