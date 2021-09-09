Excellent communication skills and adaptive to a time-line driven work environment. Collate and interpret scientific data and make recommendations for next…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 09 Sep 2021 17:23:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Scientist, High Throughput Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
Excellent communication skills and adaptive to a time-line driven work environment. Collate and interpret scientific data and make recommendations for next…