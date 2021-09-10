Bioinformatics Analyst I/Data Science Analyst I – Regulatory Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

September 10, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Analyst I/Data Science Analyst I – Regulatory Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Regulatory Laboratory at the Salk Institute uses data science tools to analyze large scale data ranging from genomics to human lifestyle datasets.
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Sat, 11 Sep 2021 00:00:50 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate – Mammalian cell culture (41334-1) – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

August 31, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Mammalian cell culture (41334-1) – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will work collaboratively to develop and characterize complex patient derived tumor models using 3D bioprinting. $24 – $29 an hourFrom Indeed – Tue, 31 Aug 2021 13:42:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]