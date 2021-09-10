Manufacturing Technician I (2nd shift, 2:30pm-10pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

September 10, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Technician I (2nd shift, 2:30pm-10pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

The Manufacturing Technician I will be responsible for conducting cGMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and…
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Fri, 10 Sep 2021 22:51:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Analytical Development – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

August 10, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Analytical Development – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted cellular…From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 11 Aug 2021 03:36:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]