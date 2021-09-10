Must have at least 5 years of experience in analysis of high dimensional (12+ color) flow cytometry data, specifically with T-cell functional subsets (memory,…
From NewAge Clinical – Sat, 11 Sep 2021 00:51:13 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
NVG- Immuno-Oncology Flow Cytometry Analysis Expert -033 – NewAge Clinical – Carlsbad, CA
Must have at least 5 years of experience in analysis of high dimensional (12+ color) flow cytometry data, specifically with T-cell functional subsets (memory,…