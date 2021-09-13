The role of the Pharmacology group in Oncogenesis TRC in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is to provide in vivo pharmacology support to discovery teams focused on…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Mon, 13 Sep 2021 23:21:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Associate Scientist, In Vivo Pharmacology/Oncology (non-PhD) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The role of the Pharmacology group in Oncogenesis TRC in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is to provide in vivo pharmacology support to discovery teams focused on…