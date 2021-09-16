Associate Research Scientist – LPBM41496 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

September 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Research Scientist – LPBM41496 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

Contract Position*: 1 year with potential contract extension. The Oncogenesis Thematic Research Center (ONC TRC) at BMS is one of the fundamental research and… $56 – $58 an hour
From Indeed – Thu, 16 Sep 2021 20:18:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Cell Line Development – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Cell Line Development – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

The Biotherapeutic Engineering and Gene Therapy (BEGT) group within NBC drives a diverse portfolio of modalities including therapeutic proteins, multi-specific…From Novartis Gene Therapies – Thu, 09 Sep 2021 21:29:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]