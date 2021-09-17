Process Development and Manufacturing Research Associate/Scientist-KOKI DAR – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

September 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Process Development and Manufacturing Research Associate/Scientist-KOKI DAR – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The selected candidate will direct the development of novel technologies and processes for generating gene modified T cells from donor T-cells, with the goal of…
From Indeed – Sat, 18 Sep 2021 03:27:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Investigator – Assays and Analytics Manager – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

July 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Investigator – Assays and Analytics Manager – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Science & Technology Team (STT) is passionate about developing end-to-end, standardized workflows and assays to support nucleic acid, viral vector, and cell…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 29 Jul 2021 00:01:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]