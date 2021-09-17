Sales/Account Manager – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

September 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sales/Account Manager – LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc., a contract services organization, is seeking a highly motivated individual to drive awareness and sales of LATITUDE’s GMP… $65,000 – $85,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 17 Sep 2021 20:16:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Research Scientist – LPBM41496 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

September 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Research Scientist – LPBM41496 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

Contract Position*: 1 year with potential contract extension. The Oncogenesis Thematic Research Center (ONC TRC) at BMS is one of the fundamental research and… $56 – $58 an hourFrom Indeed – Thu, 16 Sep 2021 20:18:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]