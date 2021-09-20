The Manufacturing Technician position will be a key member of our Manufacturing team and will work closely with our Legendplex product line to assist with the…
From Indeed – Mon, 20 Sep 2021 21:36:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Manufacturing Support Technician – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDp – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA
The Manufacturing Technician position will be a key member of our Manufacturing team and will work closely with our Legendplex product line to assist with the…