Manufacturing Support Technician – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDp – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

September 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Support Technician – Biomarker and Immunoassay Group (LEGENDp – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Manufacturing Technician position will be a key member of our Manufacturing team and will work closely with our Legendplex product line to assist with the…
From Indeed – Mon, 20 Sep 2021 21:36:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Principal Scientist, Computational Systems Biology Predictive Sciences – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

July 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Scientist, Computational Systems Biology Predictive Sciences – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Integrate multi-dimensional compound profiling data from proteomics, transcriptomics and phenomics screens to elucidate compound activity phenotypes and MoA…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Thu, 22 Jul 2021 02:51:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]