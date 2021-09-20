Research Assistant I – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

September 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

This is a part-time position requiring 20-25 hours per week. The person in this position will primarily do lab support tasks (making and pH’ing both simple and…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Tue, 21 Sep 2021 06:20:08 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Research Scientist/Principal Scientist in Protein Sciences – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

August 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Research Scientist/Principal Scientist in Protein Sciences – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

This position will responsible for leading a small team of protein scientists and molecular biologists to produce proteins, plasmids, and viral vectors in…From Scripps Research – Wed, 18 Aug 2021 12:32:32 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]