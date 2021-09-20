Temporary Research Scientist, Molecular & Cell Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

September 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Research Scientist, Molecular & Cell Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Performed modern molecular biology techniques to validate novel targets and pathways and provide proof-of-concept in severe genetic diseases with high unmet…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Mon, 20 Sep 2021 17:24:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

Temporary Research Scientist, Molecular & Cell Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

September 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Research Scientist, Molecular & Cell Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Performed modern molecular biology techniques to validate novel targets and pathways and provide proof-of-concept in severe genetic diseases with high unmet…
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Mon, 20 Sep 2021 17:24:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cellular Reprogramming & Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 10, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cellular Reprogramming & Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Biologist to support ongoing cellular reprogramming and engineering research to further the. Development of novel off-the-shelf cellular therapeutics for the…From Fate Therapeutics – Wed, 11 Aug 2021 02:13:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Supervisor, Microbiology – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

May 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Supervisor, Microbiology – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

The Sr. Supervisor is responsible for the management and training of the Microbiology laboratory team. The individual also writes, reviews and approves SOPs,…From Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – Mon, 17 May 2021 21:52:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jo… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist, High Throughput Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist, High Throughput Biology – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This Research Scientist position will focus on applying and developing novel Bio engineering techniques to support discovery and development of transformative…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 09 Sep 2021 17:23:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]