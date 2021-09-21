Associate Director, Global Trial Manager, Early Development and Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

September 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director, Global Trial Manager, Early Development and Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

Global Trial Managers, crossing all therapeutic areas and research phases, collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive operational aspects of complex,…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 21 Sep 2021 22:41:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Finance/Accounting or Admin Manager in Biotechnology – Neurophth Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Finance/Accounting or Admin Manager in Biotechnology – Neurophth Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Work closely with Finance to oversee budgets and cost controls, financial analysis, accounting practices and reports. Manage the payroll function.From Indeed – Fri, 06 Aug 2021 15:07:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The individual is responsible for a variety of high-complexity, clinical laboratory testing in the area of.From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Thu, 09 Sep 2021 21:32:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]