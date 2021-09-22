Principal Scientist- Drug Discovery, Protein Science & Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

September 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist- Drug Discovery, Protein Science & Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

This position is for a Principal Scientist with expertise in drug discovery, protein engineering and early-stage process development to help drive our discovery… $120,000 – $150,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 22 Sep 2021 20:10:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Gene Therapy Analytical Development – Resilience – San Diego, CA

August 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Gene Therapy Analytical Development – Resilience – San Diego, CA

This role will be responsible for designing and implementing new gene therapy analytical methods to expand Resilience R&D’s ability produce high quality…From Resilience – Fri, 13 Aug 2021 09:41:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]