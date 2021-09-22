This position is for a Principal Scientist with expertise in drug discovery, protein engineering and early-stage process development to help drive our discovery… $120,000 – $150,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 22 Sep 2021 20:10:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Scientist- Drug Discovery, Protein Science & Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA
This position is for a Principal Scientist with expertise in drug discovery, protein engineering and early-stage process development to help drive our discovery… $120,000 – $150,000 a year