Research Assistant I – Zhao Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

September 24, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Zhao Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant will be learning new technologies, as well as applying existing knowledge to procedures and bench-work. Orders lab supplies as needed.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 25 Sep 2021 04:49:45 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles