The Commisso lab research is focused on biological discoveries that have the potential to lead to novel therapeutic strategies for cancer.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sun, 26 Sep 2021 04:54:43 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant – Commisso Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
The Commisso lab research is focused on biological discoveries that have the potential to lead to novel therapeutic strategies for cancer.