Research Assistant – Commisso Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

September 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant – Commisso Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Commisso lab research is focused on biological discoveries that have the potential to lead to novel therapeutic strategies for cancer.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sun, 26 Sep 2021 04:54:43 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

August 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The individual is responsible for a variety of high-complexity, clinical laboratory testing in the area of.From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Fri, 13 Aug 2021 22:41:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]