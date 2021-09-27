Production Biochemist Associate – Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Production Biochemist is a full-time, laboratory position. He or she will be responsible for the production of quality products and reagents for ELISA, CLIA… $58,000 – $64,000 a year
