Ionis seeks an experienced patent attorney to assist in developing global IP strategies and managing day to day intellectual property efforts to support…
From AKCEA Therapeutics – Tue, 28 Sep 2021 21:00:01 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Director, In-house Patent Attorney, Biochemistry or Molecular/Cellular Biology – AKCEA Therapeutics – Carlsbad, CA
Ionis seeks an experienced patent attorney to assist in developing global IP strategies and managing day to day intellectual property efforts to support…