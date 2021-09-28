Manufacturing Technician II (1st shift, 7:30am-4pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

September 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Technician II (1st shift, 7:30am-4pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

Technicians are responsible for conducting GMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Wed, 29 Sep 2021 04:51:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist- Drug Discovery, Protein Science & Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

September 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist- Drug Discovery, Protein Science & Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

This position is for a Principal Scientist with expertise in drug discovery, protein engineering and early-stage process development to help drive our discovery… $120,000 – $150,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 22 Sep 2021 20:10:06 GMT – View all San Diego… […]