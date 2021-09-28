Technicians are responsible for conducting GMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Wed, 29 Sep 2021 04:51:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Manufacturing Technician II (1st shift, 7:30am-4pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA
Technicians are responsible for conducting GMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.