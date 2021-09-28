Scientist I (Oral Formulation Development) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

September 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist I (Oral Formulation Development) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

The Scientist, Oral Formulation will be expected to either lead projects as an individual contributor or to build and lead a team focused on the development of…
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Tue, 28 Sep 2021 22:51:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist-Analytical Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

July 12, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist-Analytical Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will help to lead the development, verification, and transfer of analytical methods for ADC and other biotherapeutic candidates…From Indeed – Tue, 13 Jul 2021 03:36:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Manager, Analytical Development (Bioassay/Potency) – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA

September 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Manager, Analytical Development (Bioassay/Potency) – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA

The candidate will lead the development and optimization of cell-based assays for the lot release and characterization of both adjuvanted and unadjuvanted…From Emergent BioSolutions – Thu, 02 Sep 2021 00:58:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biologics Principle Scientist – BIOVIA – Dassault Systèmes – San Diego, CA

April 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biologics Principle Scientist – BIOVIA – Dassault Systèmes – San Diego, CA

BIOVIA’s scientific solutions allow customers to discover, design, develop optimize, and deliver sustainable innovations to harmonize product, nature, and life.From Dassault Systèmes – Fri, 30 Apr 2021 22:11:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]