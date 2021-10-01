Research Assistant I- Zhu Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

October 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I- Zhu Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

The experimental methods used in the lab include computational design, structural biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, cell culture, protein production and… $20.07 – $25.06 an hour
From Scripps Research – Fri, 01 Oct 2021 22:30:14 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

