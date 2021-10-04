Bioinformatics Analyst II – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

October 4, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Analyst II – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The ideal candidate will have a background in biology and bioinformatics and/or statistics. They will be responsible for processing sequencing data and working…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Tue, 05 Oct 2021 06:00:11 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Associate Scientist, Protein Engineering and Molecular Biology – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

September 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Associate Scientist, Protein Engineering and Molecular Biology – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

We are targeting novel immunological pathways that require efficient, innovative protein engineering approaches with fast design-build-test cycles in order to…From Pfizer – Sat, 18 Sep 2021 15:30:05 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]