Research Assistant I – Paust Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

October 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Paust Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

This technical position supports a research laboratory, and it will require regular usage of existing procedures for the experimental use of small animal models… $20.07 – $25.06 an hour
From Scripps Research – Tue, 05 Oct 2021 22:26:48 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Scientist/Principal Scientist/Associate Director – Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

August 23, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Scientist/Principal Scientist/Associate Director – Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

Work closely with Calibr’s scientists on development of lab-scale upstream, downstream, analytical and formulation projects.From Scripps Research – Tue, 24 Aug 2021 04:31:29 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]