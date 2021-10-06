Research Associate I | PhenoVista Biosciences

About

PhenoVista Biosciences is the leading provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic assay services. With a collaborative and scientifically driven project design and management approach, PhenoVista has a proven track record of delivering high-quality data from robust and scalable assays. PhenoVista’s key advantage lies in the ability of their industry-trained scientists to combine world-class understanding of diverse biological systems with cutting-edge quantitative imaging to deliver clear, actionable output data. For more information, please visit www.PhenoVista.com. Follow PhenoVista on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook .

Responsibilities

Perform mammalian cell culture

Assist in assay development

General lab duties supporting production activities

Requirements

The ideal candidate will have a strong experience in mammalian cell culture including cell lines, human primary cells and neuronal cultures. Experience with fluorescence microscopy is desirable. Attention to detail, ability to cope with multiple competing demands in a fast-paced environment essential.

Location

San Diego, CA

Salary and Benefits

Phenovista provides a competitive benefits package including healthcare, 401k (with employer matching) and six weeks paid vacation per year. This position will include a base salary and performance-based bonuses.

PhenoVista Biosciences is an equal opportunity employer.

Please send your resume to careers@phenovista.com or CLICK HERE TO APPLY.