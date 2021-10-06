Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate will support the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cellular therapies against cancer and will be…
From Indeed – Thu, 07 Oct 2021 06:25:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate, Immuno-Oncology – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate will support the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cellular therapies against cancer and will be…