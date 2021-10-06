Scientist / Senior Scientist | PhenoVista Biosciences

About

PhenoVista Biosciences is the leading provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic assay services. With a collaborative and scientifically driven project design and management approach, PhenoVista has a proven track record of delivering high-quality data from robust and scalable assays. PhenoVista's key advantage lies in the ability of their industry-trained scientists to combine world-class understanding of diverse biological systems with cutting-edge quantitative imaging to deliver clear, actionable output data.

Responsibilities

Lead custom assay development projects

Design and execute screening campaigns

Develop and optimize Cellomics-based image analysis

Requirements

The ideal candidate will have several years of experience designing and conducting cutting edge cell biology research. Ideally will have significant expertise in the Cellomics platform of high content imaging. Additional expertise in complex mammalian culture systems including iPS-derived neurons, 3D organoids, 3D bioprinting and microfluidics is desirable.

Location

San Diego, CA

Salary and Benefits

Phenovista provides a competitive benefits package including healthcare, 401k (with employer matching) and six weeks paid vacation per year. This position will include a base salary and performance-based bonuses.

