Independently plan, design, and execute in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo studies; analyze and interpret the data to support oncology drug discovery and development…
From NITTO DENKO Avecia, Inc. – Thu, 07 Oct 2021 18:04:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Research Scientist, in Vivo Oncology – NITTO DENKO Avecia, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Independently plan, design, and execute in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo studies; analyze and interpret the data to support oncology drug discovery and development…