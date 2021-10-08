The candidate for this position will be involved in the development of various disease-relevant cellular models and in vitro bioassays to support preclinical…
From iXCells Biotechnologies – Fri, 08 Oct 2021 22:14:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate/Associate Scientist (Gene Editing/Reprogramming) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA
The candidate for this position will be involved in the development of various disease-relevant cellular models and in vitro bioassays to support preclinical…