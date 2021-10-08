Scientist/Senior Scientist (Immuno-Oncology) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

October 8, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist (Immuno-Oncology) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

The candidate for this position will be responsible for the establishment of various assays as assigned, and performance of experiments to support in vitro… $73,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 08 Oct 2021 22:22:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Analytical Development – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

July 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Analytical Development – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

Catalent Pharma – San Diego is hiring for a Scientist I in our Analytical Development department who will be expected to build and lead a team focused on the…From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Tue, 20 Jul 2021 22:50:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]