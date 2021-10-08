Compile data for documentation of test procedures and prepare reports. Review data for compliance to specifications and report and investigate abnormalities.
From Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Fri, 08 Oct 2021 19:45:15 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Scientist/Research Associate – Analytical Development & Quality Control – Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Carlsbad, CA
Compile data for documentation of test procedures and prepare reports. Review data for compliance to specifications and report and investigate abnormalities.