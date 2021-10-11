Responsible for processing lab samples, managing testing data and reports; coordinating testing with contract labs, communicating test progress and results to… $20 – $22 an hour
From Natural Alternatives International Inc – Tue, 12 Oct 2021 00:21:46 GMT – View all Vista, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Laboratory Coordinator Administrative – Natural Alternatives International Inc – Vista, CA
Responsible for processing lab samples, managing testing data and reports; coordinating testing with contract labs, communicating test progress and results to… $20 – $22 an hour