Scientist, Cell Line Development | BlueNalu

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet.

Job Summary:

The Scientist, Cell Line Development will be based at the company’s office(s) in San Diego, CA. This role will work in the R&D group and focus on early-stage cell line development to generate cell lines derived from commercially important marine species. Candidates should have expertise in cell line development including experimental design, problem solving, statistical analysis, and communication of results. This position will require significant subject matter expertise and hands-on laboratory work and the ability to lead team members. Successful candidates will join a high-performance and fast-paced team where everybody’s contribution is equally important. Candidates should be highly motivated, organized, proactive, have excellent communication skills and be able to balance multiple projects.

Essential Responsibilities:

Lead early-stage cell line development projects to meet cell line requirements

Develop specifications and testing protocols as required for new cell line development and validation

Work cross-functionally with R&D, Process Development, and Manufacturing to successfully transfer SOPs and cell lines that meet target specifications

Work in partnership with collaborators to effectively source materials as needed

Lead a small team to achieve project goals and direct activities to meet project milestones

Train and supervise team members to perform project activities

Provide regular updates to the project team and management on project timelines and deliverables

Preparation of invention disclosures and other IP documentation as required

Some weekend work may be required

Travel:

Less than 5%.

Minimum Qualifications:

PhD in Cell Biology, Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, or equivalent

Applicants with a PhD and 3+ years of industry experience are preferred, or MS with 6+ years of industry experience

Demonstrated expertise in cell line development, cell culture, cell and molecular biology, cell metabolism, immunocytochemistry and other cell-based assays

Hands on experience in cell line development including expansion, cloning and sub-cloning, cell banking, and characterization

Experience in primary cell isolation, expansion and differentiation

Experience with primary muscle and/or fat cells or pluripotent stem cells

Experience with high-throughput screening equipment and methods

Adept at time management and ability to manage numerous cell lines at a time

Track record of successfully leading small teams to achieve project goals

Demonstrated ability to conceive, plan and execute scientific projects

Accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data with adequate computer skills for data acquisition, data management and visualization of experimental results

Use of DOE and related software to design and analyze experiments

Performs work independently and as part of a team to achieve company goals

High level of initiative to solve problems and ability to multitask

Excellent verbal and written communication and organizational skills

Flexibility to switch projects/focus as needed to meet company goals

Sense of humor

Materials and Equipment Directly Used:

Office machinery including computers, printers, copiers, etc.

Microsoft Office Suite and other computer systems.

Basic lab equipment such as pH meters, scale, statistical software (JMP, Graphpad).

Working Environment / Physical Demands:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Work Environment:

Must understand vague and implicit instructions and react favorably in all work situations.

Must be mentally adaptable and flexible in dealing with a variety of people.

Emotional stability and personal maturity are important attributes in this position.

Must be able to resolve problems, handle conflict and make decisions under pressure.

Ability to give, to receive, and analyze information, formulate work plans and prepare written materials and articulate goals and action plans.

Must understand people and be able to communicate effectively.

Ability to work with and directly handle products containing Major US Allergens and sensitizing agents such as fish, soy, and shellfish.

Able to carry up to 50 lbs.

On site laboratory, requires exposure to machines, chemicals, and solvents.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com