Research Associate – Process Development & Analytical Testing – Native Microbials – San Diego, CA

October 12, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Process Development & Analytical Testing – Native Microbials – San Diego, CA

The Research Associate for process development and analytical testing evaluates processes, improves them, and scales up for larger batches of materials. $50,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 12 Oct 2021 22:21:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate – DAR-T in Vivo Pharmacology Study – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

September 3, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – DAR-T in Vivo Pharmacology Study – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics (“Sorrento”) is seeking an experienced Research Associate. The position is responsible for the development and implementation of in vivo…From Indeed – Sat, 04 Sep 2021 03:26:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Digital Marketing Manager, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

September 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Digital Marketing Manager, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Reporting to the Sr. Manager of Digital Strategy, this person will join a team of Digital Marketing professionals that define and manage ongoing global…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 21 Sep 2021 18:25:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]