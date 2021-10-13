La Jolla Labs, a new RNA therapeutics company, is seeking a highly motivated scientist who loves to code. This position will be located in either San Diego or… $100,000 – $150,500 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 13 Oct 2021 14:31:37 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Bioinformatics Scientist – La Jolla Labs, Inc – La Jolla, CA
La Jolla Labs, a new RNA therapeutics company, is seeking a highly motivated scientist who loves to code. This position will be located in either San Diego or… $100,000 – $150,500 a year