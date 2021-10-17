For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all students, faculty and… $60,509 – $68,146 a year
From UC San Diego – Sun, 17 Oct 2021 12:52:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Staff Research Associate 3 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all students, faculty and… $60,509 – $68,146 a year