Scientist, Protein Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

October 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Protein Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Design and execute end to end directed evolution campaigns from backbone identification to library design, generation, screening, and automated data analysis. $95,000 – $115,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 21 Oct 2021 22:37:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

