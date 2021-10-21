Senior Scientist: Metabolic Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

October 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist: Metabolic Engineering – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

As the Senior Scientist of metabolic engineering your focus will be on leading pathway optimization and strain improvement ensuring completion of projects with… $125,000 – $150,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 21 Oct 2021 22:26:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles