1+ years of biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry experience. The Executive Assistant/Marketing will be a self-starter, have a collaborative mindset, and has…
From MabPlex International – Fri, 22 Oct 2021 21:47:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Business Development/Executive Assistant/Marketing – MabPlex International – San Diego, CA
1+ years of biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry experience. The Executive Assistant/Marketing will be a self-starter, have a collaborative mindset, and has…