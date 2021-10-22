Director, Manufacturing – Reagents Value Stream | Illumina

The Director will build manufacturing capability and integrate with related functions and additional manufacturing sites as they are developed. This is a leadership role within the organization and is accountable for driving change, establishing sustainable business processes, improving products, and providing management with actionable business and product data. The position requires exceptionally strong communication, interpersonal and project management skills to effectively coordinate activities and deliver results.

Responsibilities:

Accelerate commercialization into manufacturing

Hire management staff and develop methodology to improve processes, document procedures and write required documentation

Lead the transfer and release of new products/processes into Manufacturing at multiple locations

Effectively coordinate with R&D, Marketing and Supply Chain staff to ensure smooth launches of new manufacturing technology/products

Develop methodology to document QC assays, composition and performance specifications, manufacturing control limits, assay performance validation; optimize kit configurations and formulations for products

Select and qualify external vendors

Analyze and direct cost reduction and quality improvement programs

Scale up manual processes into robust automated production/analysis systems

Manage operations group budget, completing all goals in a timely manor

Minimize scrap expense

Develop strategic planning direction; provide implementation guidance and supervision to direct reports for timely, cost effective product support

Identifies resource needs and facilitates procurement of resources, resolution of resource conflicts, and business justifications and/or trade-offs related to resource utilization

Drives continuous improvement projects to advance processes and capabilities

Builds effective, cross-functional teams that accomplish project objectives on a prescribed schedule and with a prescribed budge

Advocates strategically and operationally effective solutions to complex problems

Establishes and monitors process metrics and develop action plans as needed

Listed responsibilities are an essential, but not exhaustive list, of the usual duties associated with the position. Changes to individual responsibilities may occur due to business needs.

Requirements:

Experience working in an ISO 13485 or FDA regulated (21 CFR 820) environment is required

Strong understanding of GMP.

Proven technical management track record

Must be able to effectively lead teams

Demonstrated success leading diverse groups located in multiple international sites manufacturing consumables products

Excellent communications, teamwork and presentation skills

Supply chain, document control, and regulatory compliance

Able to develop GMP manufacturing processes and operate a GMP environment

Experience w/ rapid prototyping, kinematics, dynamics and stress/thermal FEA analysis, opto-mechanical design, DFM, etc.

Detail and service oriented individual

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Outlook required

Must be very detail oriented.

All listed requirements are deemed as essential functions to this position; however, business conditions may require reasonable accommodations for additional task and responsibilities.

Experience/Education:

Requires Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, may require an advanced degree, in Manufacturing Management, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Chemistry or related field

10+ experience managing manufacturing and related site operations functions

5+ years functional or program management experience

Broad knowledge of all areas within particular Corporate sub-function or a function within an operation. Typically has depth of technical knowledge in function derived from experience in non-management and middle management roles.

Requires high level understanding of markets and sales opportunities for the company’s products.

Typically has 10+ years of applicable management experience as assessed by Illumina Executive Staff

