Physical Measurements Service Specialist – Materials Science | Shimadzu Scientific Instruments | Carlsbad, CA

Description

Physical Measurements Service Specialist – Materials Science – LA-metro Service Territory

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is one of the largest suppliers of analytical instrumentation, physical testing, and environmental monitoring systems in the world. Our products include Universal Testing Machines, Fatigue Test Systems, Thermal Analysis, Micro Hardness Testers, XRF, XRD, Particle Size Analyzers, Gas Chromatographs, Liquid Chromatographs, Mass Spectrometers, Total Organic Carbon Analyzers, UV-Vis Spectrometers, Fluorescence, Atomic Absorption, and IR. In 1975, SSI Corporate Headquarters was established in Columbia, Maryland and we currently have ten regional offices coast to coast.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is hiring a Physical Measurements Service Specialist – Materials Science to provide service instrument support to our physical testing product line! This is a great opportunity for someone with hands-on experience with universal, tensile, compression, hardness instruments to work in a customer facing setting who would like to advance their career! The employee will be primarily supporting our LA-metro Service territory.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The individual in this position is responsible for a wide variety of service related support functions including, but not limited to, the repair, maintenance, after hours phone support and installation of Shimadzu products. Additionally, responsibilities include the training and support of regional staff and less experienced personnel. As well, other related duties may be assigned from time to time.

This position is responsible for the repair, maintenance, and installation of those products sold by Shimadzu Scientific Instruments anywhere within the company’s market area. Direct area of support is the regional territory for Physical Measurements and related products.

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

The repair, maintenance, and installation of those products sold by Shimadzu Scientific Instruments or its representatives. Providing technical service training to customers, service and technical support personnel. Accurate documentation and reporting of all repairs and product failures; and when applicable, providing design change and improvement recommendations. Assist in the development of preventative maintenance procedures for Shimadzu products as required. The maintenance and control of repair parts inventories within the position’s assigned region in accordance with the administrative policies as defined by the Service Center in Columbia, Md. Providing customers and other personnel with the necessary technical support (phone, FAX, E-Mail etc.) and documentation required to effect instrument repairs, maintenance, and installations. Phone Support to include after hours (night and weekend) technical assistance to customers anywhere within the SSI market area. Repairing instruments returned to the Regional Service Center in a timely manner. Travel to provide service support to customers and other SSI personnel. Timely submission of all required paperwork and reports.

SCOPE:

This position’s primary focus is to provide quality, efficient service to our customers and to support the other Service, Technical Support, and Sales & Marketing staff in the performance of the same. Will report directly to the Regional Service Manager and will work in conjunction with Corporate Service management as needed.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

CASUAL WORKING THROUGH Leadership Skills Organizational Skills Report Preparation Lab Procedures Japanese Culture Training Methods Chemistry Computers & Software Use of Electronic Test Equipment Mechanical Knowledge Product Knowledge – Physical Meas Customer Service Skills

Instrument Repair & Maintenance

PROBLEM SOLVING REQUIREMENTS:

Incumbent must be proficient at effectively troubleshooting and resolving instrument problems, performing installations, and providing, when necessary, customer and staff training Incumbent must also be capable of successfully running standard samples and reading/interpreting the chromatography to determine if the instrument is functioning properly. Must be able to resolve basic and complex applications related customer problems, through exercising independent discretion and judgment based learned industry specific knowledge and company policies/protocol.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

A Bachelors within a Material Science (or related Science) discipline is highly preferred, while An associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology (or related) is required. Incumbent should have at least one (1) year (while two or more is highly preferred) of field exposure supporting physical measurement instrumentation, or the equivalent experience. Must be proficient in at least one product line area of physical measurements instrumentation.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.