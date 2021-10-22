Physical Measurements Support Engineer | Shimadzu Scientific Instruments | Carlsbad, CA

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is one of the largest suppliers of analytical instrumentation, physical testing, and environmental monitoring systems in the world. Our products include Universal Testing Machines, Thermal Analysis, Micro Hardness Testers, XRF, XRD, Gas Chromatographs, Liquid Chromatographs, Mass Spectrometers, Total Organic Carbon Analyzers, UV-Vis Spectrometers, Fluorescence, Atomic Absorption, and IR. In 1975, SSI Corporate Headquarters was established in Columbia, Maryland and we currently have ten regional offices coast to coast.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is hiring a Physical Measurements Support Engineer for our Southern California Sales Region! This person will be responsible for pre and post-sale support of our entire physical measurements product line. This position affords the ability to have an excellent base salary / bonus plan / and a company vehicle! More details are below:

POSITION SUMMARY:

The individual in this position is responsible for providing pre and post sales technical support for the Physical Measurements Products to the region. This will include demonstration, sales calls, installations, customer and regional personnel training, as well as, other related duties may be assigned from time to time.

This position is to assist sales efforts by supporting Physical Measurements Instruments and training customers in the operation of both hardware and software. The incumbent will provide post sale support to the installed base by providing software training, basic maintenance and troubleshooting of the instrument at customer locations. Will participate in sales calls with regional sales and service representatives, thus creating a team selling approach within the Physical Measurements Product Line.

JOB FUNCTIONS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Assist the product line team in achieving outstanding customer satisfaction for the Physical Measurement Products in the region.

Become first line customer contact for technical support and other related issues.

Manage and maintain the regional physical test demonstration inventory.

Develop and execute customer technical, applications and software training on the Physical Measurement Products.

Assist and consult on regional and customer training.

Assist the physical test group and regional manager as necessary.

Must travel overnight, as the position requires.

Must travel by air and drive as required.

This position is to provide technical expertise for the selling efforts of the region, while providing and meeting customer service requirements with training, applications, phone support and maintenance.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

CASUAL WORKING THOROUGH Human Relations Skills Training Methods Applications/Methods Sales Process Knowledge Corporate Structure/Environment Mechanical Engineering Physics Material Science Instrumentation Operation Physical Chemistry Customer Relations Computer Literate Physical Measurement Products Report Preparation Organizational Skills Laboratory Equipment

PROBLEM SOLVING REQUIREMENTS:

The incumbent must be able to make effective and efficient independent decisions per company policy and protocol to solve problems based on customer needs and requirements. Must have the ability/skills to solve customer and regional problems.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, material science, physical science, chemistry or closely related field. Two years successful hands-on laboratory experience with our equivalent physical measurements product lines. Possess a valid driver’s license.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.