ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/
Key responsibilities – Research Assistant/Associate, Technology Development
ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual to join us as a Research Assistant/Associate in our San Diego Lab. She or he will be part of the Technology Development team and will be given responsibility to support the development of novel assays and reagents for state-of-the art immune profiling technologies.
Key responsibilities include:
- Sample preparation and set-up for assay validation and optimization experiments
- Sample staining and acquisition by flow- and mass cytometry
- Reagent preparation, testing and optimization
- Biological sample handling and processing
- Operation of flow- and mass cytometry instruments
- Primary data analysis
- Documentation and participation in SOP development
- Participation in lab maintenance and housekeeping
Required qualifications and skills
- Bachelor or Master degree in Life Sciences – biology, immunology, biochemistry or related subject
- 1-3 years of lab experience
- Prior hands-on experience in immune profiling including flow and/or mass cytometry is mandatory
- Experience in handling biological materials (human PBMC/tissue samples)
- Competence in molecular biology is preferable
- Readiness to learn new techniques and troubleshoot assays
- Ability to deliver on timelines and milestones
- Rigorous and accountable way of working
- Organized, accurate, and detail-oriented
- Excellent team player, independent, self-driven with good interpersonal skills
- Knowledge on T cell immunology is a plus
