Assist with tissue acquisition, develop new tissue sources and comply with regulatory documentation. The Research Associate position involves supporting general… $50,000 – $60,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 22 Oct 2021 19:17:24 GMT – View all Oceanside, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate – LIFELINE CELL TECHNOLOGY – Oceanside, CA
Assist with tissue acquisition, develop new tissue sources and comply with regulatory documentation. The Research Associate position involves supporting general… $50,000 – $60,000 a year