Full Benefits with HSA & FSA Options. 3 Weeks of Vacation/PTO. This position is responsible for developing cutting-edge recombinant protein/antibody products in… $55,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 22 Oct 2021 21:40:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate – Molecular and Cellular Biology – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA
Full Benefits with HSA & FSA Options. 3 Weeks of Vacation/PTO. This position is responsible for developing cutting-edge recombinant protein/antibody products in… $55,000 – $75,000 a year