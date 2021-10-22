About ImmunoScape
ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/
Key responsibilities – Research Scientist / Senior Research Scientist
ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with experience in immunology, T cell functional assays, and flow cytometry to lead evaluation of TCR-engineered T cells candidates. This position will be part of the Discovery team, initially reporting to the VP, Discovery, and will be located in San Diego, CA.
Key responsibilities include:
- Support the VP, Discovery in developing internal discovery assets, from early-stage discovery efforts to selection of therapeutic candidates
- Plan, execute, and analyze experiments for characterization of the safety and activity of TCR-engineered T cells
- Collaborate with ImmunoScape’s Hit Discovery and Computational Biology team to advance drug discovery efforts
- Author technical documents summarizing key experimental data
Required qualifications and skills
- A doctoral degree in immunology, biology or related fields, with least 5 years of lab experience
- In-depth experience with functional assessment of T cell activation, proliferation, cytotoxicity required
- Experience with multi-parameter flow cytometry required
- Industry experience in cell therapy and/or immuno-oncology preferred
- Experience with mass cytometry, molecular cloning, production of viral vectors a plus
- Ideal candidates with have an extensive track record in designing, planning and delivering on project milestones, and a good publication record
- Excellent writing and communication skills; accurate data documentation and reporting required
- Rigorous, organized and accountable
- Excellent team player, independent, flexible, self-driven with good interpersonal skills
