ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Research Scientist / Senior Research Scientist

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with experience in immunology, T cell functional assays, and flow cytometry to lead evaluation of TCR-engineered T cells candidates. This position will be part of the Discovery team, initially reporting to the VP, Discovery, and will be located in San Diego, CA.

Key responsibilities include:

Support the VP, Discovery in developing internal discovery assets, from early-stage discovery efforts to selection of therapeutic candidates

Plan, execute, and analyze experiments for characterization of the safety and activity of TCR-engineered T cells

Collaborate with ImmunoScape’s Hit Discovery and Computational Biology team to advance drug discovery efforts

Author technical documents summarizing key experimental data

Required qualifications and skills

A doctoral degree in immunology, biology or related fields, with least 5 years of lab experience

In-depth experience with functional assessment of T cell activation, proliferation, cytotoxicity required

Experience with multi-parameter flow cytometry required

Industry experience in cell therapy and/or immuno-oncology preferred

Experience with mass cytometry, molecular cloning, production of viral vectors a plus

Ideal candidates with have an extensive track record in designing, planning and delivering on project milestones, and a good publication record

Excellent writing and communication skills; accurate data documentation and reporting required

Rigorous, organized and accountable

Excellent team player, independent, flexible, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

