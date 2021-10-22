Research Scientist / Senior Research Scientist | ImmunoScape

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

Key responsibilities – Research Scientist / Senior Research Scientist

ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with experience in immunology, T cell functional assays, and flow cytometry to lead evaluation of TCR-engineered T cells candidates. This position will be part of the Discovery team, initially reporting to the VP, Discovery, and will be located in San Diego, CA.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Support the VP, Discovery in developing internal discovery assets, from early-stage discovery efforts to selection of therapeutic candidates
  • Plan, execute, and analyze experiments for characterization of the safety and activity of TCR-engineered T cells
  • Collaborate with ImmunoScape’s Hit Discovery and Computational Biology team to advance drug discovery efforts
  • Author technical documents summarizing key experimental data

Required qualifications and skills

  • A doctoral degree in immunology, biology or related fields, with least 5 years of lab experience
  • In-depth experience with functional assessment of T cell activation, proliferation, cytotoxicity required
  • Experience with multi-parameter flow cytometry required
  • Industry experience in cell therapy and/or immuno-oncology preferred
  • Experience with mass cytometry, molecular cloning, production of viral vectors a plus
  • Ideal candidates with have an extensive track record in designing, planning and delivering on project milestones, and a good publication record
  • Excellent writing and communication skills; accurate data documentation and reporting required
  • Rigorous, organized and accountable
  • Excellent team player, independent, flexible, self-driven with good interpersonal skills

Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/

 

