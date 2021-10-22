Staff Research Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

October 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Research Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

Days, 8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that… $24.61 – $25.19 an hour
From UC San Diego – Sat, 23 Oct 2021 06:52:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Molecular Biology & Antibody Engineering – Antibody Design Labs – San Diego, CA

September 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Molecular Biology & Antibody Engineering – Antibody Design Labs – San Diego, CA

Develop, implement research plans and manage workflows and activities across the company. Manage service activities as contract research organizations (CRO),… $40 – $60 an hourFrom Indeed – Sun, 05 Sep 2021 18:10:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]