Post-Doctoral Fellow: Macrophage Cell Therapy for Non Oncology Indication (Chronic Inflammation and Fibrosis) – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

October 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Post-Doctoral Fellow: Macrophage Cell Therapy for Non Oncology Indication (Chronic Inflammation and Fibrosis) – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted cellular…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Mon, 25 Oct 2021 21:15:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist (Stem Cell CRO) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

October 8, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist (Stem Cell CRO) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

This position will involve in management and bench-level activities, as well as interactions with other research teams. IPSC reprogramming: 1 year (Required). $73,000 – $120,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Fri, 08 Oct 2021 22:05:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist/Scientist II, Discovery CAR Therapies (Gene Therapy) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

August 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist/Scientist II, Discovery CAR Therapies (Gene Therapy) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Scientist will play a key role in driving novel cell therapies leveraging Poseida’s gene engineering technologies in a highly collaborative, cross…From Indeed – Thu, 19 Aug 2021 06:26:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate – Cancer Biology & Immunology – Crown Bioscience – San Diego, CA

July 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate – Cancer Biology & Immunology – Crown Bioscience – San Diego, CA

The role of the Senior Research Associate/Junior Study Director is to ensure the successful execution of studies, and the maintenance of scientific quality and…From Indeed – Sat, 17 Jul 2021 20:09:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]